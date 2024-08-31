The best memes and reactions as Oasis fans try to buy reunion tour tickets

Oasis tickets have gone on general sale today (August 31), as millions of fans are eager to get their hands on tickets and see Liam and Noel Gallagher perform live together for the first time in 15 years.

It is estimated that a whopping 14 million people are battling it out for tickets to next summer's stadium gigs the band announced earlier this week - with additional dates added in Manchester, London and Edinburgh due to the demand.

As there are only 1.4 million tickets estimated to be available for the 17 UK and Ireland tour dates, many fans will ultimately be left disappointed and empty-handed.

The high demand has caused ticketing websites such as Ticketmaster and See Tickets to crash as fans took to social media to post screenshots of error messages appearing as they tried to purchase tickets.

Price-wise, tickets start from £74.25 and go up to £206 and Oasis has issued a warning to those trying to resell tickets at a profit.

On X, formerly Twitter, the band wrote: "Please note, Oasis Live ‘25 tickets can only be resold at face value via @TicketmasterUK and @Twickets! Tickets appearing on other secondary ticketing sites are either counterfeit or will be cancelled by the promoters."

