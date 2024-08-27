Why is GTA 6 trending after Oasis announcement?

Oasis have announced a reunion tour after a 15-year hiatus, and gamers have all been saying the same thing after the news was confirmed on Tuesday...

Liam and Noel Gallagher appear to have mended their infamous rift after the Mancunian brothers shared the news of a new tour in 2025.

“The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised,” Liam Gallagher said.

Tour dates have been confirmed for Cardiff, Manchester, London, Edinburgh and Dublin next summer with tickets on sale on Saturday 31 August.

It will be their "only shows in Europe next year" and is anticipated to be "one of the biggest live moments and hottest tickets of the decade".

Oasis fans have shared their delight at the brothers reuniting and noted this news has come before the highly anticipated game Grand Theft Auto 6 has been released.

GTA 6 is currently in development by Rockstar Games, and it is anticipated the game will be released in late 2025 but no specific date has been announced yet.

So social media users have pointed out how "We got an Oasis reunion before GTA 6" and they are no doubt surprised that a 15-year-long anticipated reunion has arrived before the action-adventure game.

















Given that the expected release of GTA 6 is in Q3/Q4 next year, the game could be out anytime between July and December, while the dates for the Oasis UK and Ireland tour are from 4th July - 17th August.

Tickets for the Oasis UK dates go on sale from 9am on Saturday (August 31), and for Ireland, Dublin tickets are available from 8am on the same day.

Since their split, Liam and Noel pursued their own music projects. Liam fronted the rock band Beady Eye from 2009 to 2014 and later pursued a successful solo career in 2017, while Noel formed and had success with the band Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds.

Keep up with all the latest GTA 6 news with the indy100's live blog.

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.