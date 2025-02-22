Oasis fans are waiting in eager anticipation for the upcoming reunion tour – but some have been left fuming over a comment made by Liam Gallagher.

It comes as a social media user asked the singer how long the sets will be in the upcoming shows.

There were 1.4 million UK tickets for the Oasis reunion up for grabs when they went on sale in August, and they quickly sold out after 10 million fans anxiously waited in virtual queues to get one.

The tour will visit stadiums in the UK and Ireland next summer, including stops in Manchester, London and Edinburgh. The Gallagher brothers will also visit North America and Australia and it is set to be Oasis's first live appearance since they split in 2009.

Now, Gallagher has responded to a question from a fan asking how long the set will be in the new shows.

He replied: “59 minutes 59 secs."





While it’s not clear if Gallagher was being tongue-in-cheek with the answer, or whether the band really will keep their set to less than an hour.

However, fans weren’t thrilled to hear that their first shows in 16 years could potentially be relatively short affairs.

"Better be about 5 hours," one replied.

Getty Images

“I’m coming all the way back to Manchester from NZ for this I hope the 59 mins and 59 seconds is worth it,” another said.

A social media user wrote: “[Let’s] make 4 hours at least if you are tired you don't have to sing we will sing for you.”

“[That’s] not long enough,” one more added.

“Liam i don't wanna complain about the price and stuff but c'mon....only an hour?” a disgruntled fan commented.

Meanwhile, it was previously revealed that Oasis fans could be in for a rude awakening as thousands of tickets for their upcoming UK tour will be cancelled .

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the Indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the Indy100 rankings