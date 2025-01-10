A host of politicians, celebrities, and other notable figures came together for the funeral of former president Jimmy Carter who died on 29 December at the age of 100 in his hometown of Plains, Georgia.

Attention soon turned to the five living US presidents - past, present, and future - in attendance, in an incredibly rare sighting.

President-elect Donald Trump was the first to arrive at the Washington National Cathedral alongside his wife Melania. Barack Obama, the Clintons, George Bush, and Kamala Harris were also in attendance. President Joe Biden delivered a eulogy where he praised Carter's "character" and expressed how he "misses" his friend.

The only notable absence was Michelle Obama, who sources cited as being in Hawaii at the time.

At one point, Trump and Obama were seen chatting, with the president-elect seemingly managing to get Obama to laugh.

The moment quickly sparked a flood of reactions on X/Twitter, as spectators speculated about the conversation and eagerly tried to decode what was being said.

Some believed the interaction to be an educational lesson for Trump:

One user offered a harsh reality check:

The pair seemingly put their differences aside for the day, as expressed in meme form:

Others went to the extent of creating an AI-generated clip of how they thought the meet would pan out:

Many others needed answers:

Many more called the rare sighting awkward to watch, with one humouring their plans to frame the photo and "put it on my wall for the most awkward photo ever".

Elsewhere, another interaction involving Bush and Obama birthed a string of memes, with many saying his stomach hit was a thank-you for taking one for the team by sitting next to Trump.





