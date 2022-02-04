'Octomom' Mandy Allwood who tragically lost 8 babies dies from cancer aged 56

A mother who tragically lost eight babies has died of cancer aged 56.

‘Octomom’ Mandy Allwood made headlines around the world 26 years ago when she fell pregnant with eight children aged 31 in 1996.

Tragically at 24 weeks, Mandy gave birth to six boys and two girls over three days and three nights - but each of the babies died in a matter of hours.

Mandy created a memory box dedicated to the eight children she lost / SWNS

Mandy, who lived in Stratford-upon-Avon, went on to have three children but neighbours and friends said she "never recovered" from the trauma of losing her babies.

In 2007 she was arrested for drink driving and lost custody of her children. She went on to suffer with alcoholism and became estranged from her family.

She previously spoke out about her mental health after her babies’ deaths and said receiving comfort from Princess Diana is what got her through her darkest days.

Mandy said: "She came to meet me when I was staying at the Ritz and the Dorchester in London. She was absolutely lovely.

"I never really got the chance to say thank you to her properly.

"She gave me a hug, showed me lots of support and told me she liked my dress.

"When we first met she said to me 'thank you for keeping me off the front pages for a change'.

"It was a massive boost for me."

Mandy continued to mark the anniversaries of the death of her children - Kypros, Adam, Martyn, Cassius, Nelson, Donald, Kitali and Layne – by visiting their graves alone.

She said: "They are always in my mind and I think about them every single day.

"I have good days and bad days but I'm feeling a lot better.

"I feel happy and positive about the future."

Giving advice to other women who had lost babies, she added: "You will never ever forget your babies, but don't be hard on yourself.

"You will never forget your little boy or girl but you can't change it.

"Stay positive and it will work out."

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, you can contact stillbirth and neonatal death charity Sands on 0808 164 3332 or email helpline@sands.org.uk. The helpline is open from 9.30am to 5.30pm Monday to Friday, and until 9.30pm on Tuesday and Thursday evenings.

You can contact the Miscarriage Association helpline on 01924 200799 or email the charity at info@miscarriageassociation.org.uk. The helpline is open from 9am to 4pm Monday to Friday.