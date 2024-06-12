Passenger banned from flight over viral packing hack

It can be difficult to pack for a holiday, and there are often tips online on the creative ways to bring extra items along despite the dreaded baggage allowance.

But travellers have been warned that they could be banned from their flights if they try one particular viral travel hack.

Anyone who has been on social media will have seen the "pillow hack" circulating which involves passengers stuffing an empty pillowcase or neck pillow with extra clothes in order to dodge the extra free you would have to pay if you brought the clothing in another bag.

Well, it looks like the jig is up as airport staff clocked the hack as demonstrated in a TikTok video posted by @natashaorganic which shows a man arguing with airport security after trying to board a flight at Orlando International Airport with a pillowcase full of clothes.

As she filmed the argument, the TikToker said: "Stop letting social media give you tips and tricks because sometimes it's not gonna work."

"This dude was trying to take in a pillowcase full of clothing and other items which he is stating was simply just a pillowcase and the dude was was like bro, everybody can see it's not a freaking pillow, like come on."





"They gave him the chance to pay for it, he went all the way up until they closed the doors to be like okay, I'll pay for it now, and then he tried to like bogart his way into the freaking, into the plane."

In the end, when the passenger declined to back down, security called the police on him so he could be removed.

"And he ended up getting escorted out, so stop listening to the internet," the TikToker concluded.

In the comments section, people were shocked at the man's behaviour.

One person said: "The airport is the one place I’m making sure I’m a model citizen. Are ppl not afraid of felonies and the no fly list?"

"I’ll fight anyone anywhere anytime but never the airport. Getting out in the 'no fly list' is worse than a bad credit score," another person agreed.

Someone else added: "Lmao do yall know employees at the airport have TikTok?!!!??? They see the same videos."

"You can still listen to the internet but if it doesn't work out just be prepared to pay and keep it moving," a fourth person commented.

