Thousands of crude 'penis fish' wash up on beach giving locals the willies

Thousands of 'Penis Fish' have been found on a beach… giving locals the willies.

The rude-looking marine creatures appeared after a heavy storm.

The pink wrigglers were about 10 inches in length.

They freaked out locals in Río Grande, southern Argentina, on the afternoon of 17 July.

The species are called Urechis Unicinctus, but they are also dubbed the 'Penis Fish' due to their phallic appearance.

Despite their nickname, the creatures are actually a type of spoonworm.

They create U-shaped burrows in sand or mud that are then left for other animals to move into, hence the use of ‘innkeeper’ in its moniker.

They are eaten by sharks and seagulls.

They usually live underground but are brought to the surface during strong storms, leaving them exposed to predators.

Evidence of their U-shaped burrows dates back over 300 million years.

The worms, which can live up to 25 years, are a common delicacy in countries such as South Korea, Japan and China where they are eaten raw or cooked in a variety of different styles.

They are said to have a chewy texture and are surprisingly sweet, often served with a savoury sauce made from sesame oil or vinegar with gochujang.

