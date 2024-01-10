Three people hospitalised after mistaking laundry pods for sweets

At least three people were hospitalised for consuming laundry pods after mistaking them for sweet treats.

Vibrant detergent was handed out as a freebie during Taiwan’s presidential election campaign, with some opting to eat them, local news outlets reported.

They were said to be wrapped in clear packaging with images of Nationalist Party candidate Hou Yu-ih and with the words "Vote for No. 3" written on the bag.

Around 460,000 pods were reportedly distributed, with an 80-year-old man and an 86-year-old woman being among those who consumed them.

Those hospitalised were forced to have their stomachs flushed.

In a video aired on SET iNews, Hung said: "In the next wave of house-to-house visits, we will not distribute this kind of campaign material. We will also stress to our villagers through our grassroots organizations that they are laundry balls, not candies."









And, just as you thought that's as bad as it could get. How about another case which saw a young woman mistake superglue for eyedrops?

Lyd, 23, shared her horrifying ordeal on TikTok where she urged people to always check the labels before applying anything.

Inevitably, the TikToker visited the hospital with footage showing her being treated by medics.

"They had me apply an ointment that breaks down and dissolves the glue," she wrote over a brief recording of her rubbing the cream on the affected eye.

However, after many unsuccessful attempts, she was forced to have her eye opened with a metal tool.

"I'm in so much pain," she wrote while holding a compress against it.

Ouch.

