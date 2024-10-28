Perrie Edwards to read CBeebies Bedtime Story wearing bright pink pyjamas

Singer Perrie Edwards is to read a CBeebies Bedtime Story while wearing bright pink pyjamas.

The former Little Mix star, 31, will read from rhyming story The Shape Of My Heart by Mark Sperring, illustrated by Alys Paterson.

Edwards said: “I love watching CBeebies Bedtime Story with my little one so it was very special to be invited to read one myself.

“I hope people have as much fun watching as I did reading.”

Perrie Edwards dons vibrant pink pyjamas with feather trim (BBC/PA)

Edwards welcomed a son called Axl in 2021 with footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

She was a part of girl group Little Mix, who formed on ITV show The X Factor in 2011, until they went on hiatus in 2021.

She now performs under the name Perrie and released her debut solo single, Forget About Us, in April.

This is the first of two stories Edwards has recorded for CBeebies, with details of her second story yet to be revealed.

Edwards follows in the footsteps of famous faces including Dolly Parton, Kylie Minogue, Harry Styles, Dave Grohl, Tom Hardy and the Princess of Wales, who have previously read stories on the show.

CBeebies Bedtime Stories with Perrie Edwards will air at 6.50pm on November 1 on CBeebies and BBC iPlayer.

A digital library of more than 300 archived episodes is available on the CBeebies channel on BBC iPlayer.