Peruvian mummies confirmed to be 'non-humans'

Researchers in Mexico have declared that a group of three-fingered Peruvian mummies which conspiracy theorists think might be aliens are, indeed, authentic.

They stopped short of saying they were aliens, however, at a hearing in Mexico’s Congress earlier this week.

It was the second hearing over the specimens, after a previous session on 13 September in which Mexican UFO enthusiast Jaime Maussan claimed the bodies were not related to life on Earth.

On Tuesday, Maussan was set on proving the bodies were not fake, bringing in a collection of doctors who confirmed that the bodies were once living creatures.

He still suggested again that the bodies were extraterrestrials though.

He said: “None of the scientists say [the study results] prove that they are extraterrestrials, but I go further.”

Participants described the small-bodied creatures as a “new species” of “non-human being” which did not have lungs or ribs.

Anthropologist Roger Zuniga of Ica Peru's San Luis Gonzaga National University added that researchers had come across five similar specimens over four years.

He told Reuters: “They’re real.

“There was absolutely no human intervention in the physical and biological formation of these beings.”

A letter signed by 11 researchers from the university said they all agreed the bodies were real, but refused to certify they were "extraterrestrial".

The bodies are thought to have been retrieved from a mine in Cuzco, Peru.

Maussan’s first presentation in September was slammed by a succession of experts who said it was a stunt that had been debunked by scientists years ago.

He said that the “bodies” were more than 1,000 years old and were discovered buried between the Peruvian cities of Palpa and Nazca in 2017.

Politician Sergio Gutiérrez Luna said “all ideas and all proposals will always be welcome to debate them, hear them to agree with or not”, while Mexican congressman Sergio Gutierrez called for all information about UFOs to be made public.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.