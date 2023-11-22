Piers Morgan compares Andrew Tate to 'spineless' Jeremy Corbyn during Hamas debate

Piers Morgan’s interview with Andrew Tate threw up all kinds of unexpected moments – not least when the self-described misogynist Tate also described himself as a feminist.

Perhaps the most heated moment, though, came when Morgan asked Tate about the Palestine-Israel conflict on TalkTV.

The interview took place while Tate and his brother Tristan are currently awaiting trial after accusations of forming a criminal gang to exploit women. They both deny the allegations.

During their conversation Morgan accused Tate of making his position “clear” by not calling the attacks committed by Hamas on October 7th acts of terrorism and called him "spineless".

Talking about his position, Tate said: "If I believe, or Israel, that someone in your house was a terrorist, and destroyed your entire house and killed your entire family, would you accept that and say, maybe there was a terrorist there? Or would you be outraged?"

When Tate said that they were real "people" and "not cattle”, Morgan hit back by saying: "And so were the people in Israel on October 7th."

When Tate said that both sides had committed "heinous" acts, Morgan replied: "But not heinous enough to satisfy your bar of terrorism...by not saying it, you've made your position clear, just as Jeremy Corbyn did, and to pretend any different is ridiculous."

It comes after Morgan had a heated debate with Corbyn, in which he asked for MP 12 times if Hamas was a terrorist organisation - to no avail.

"Listen, I do not approve, support or welcome Hamas", Corbyn responded, failing to answer the question directly.

"And you wonder why people think you had a problem with Jewish people", Morgan snapped back.

The former Labour leader called for a ceasefire between Israel and Palestine.

