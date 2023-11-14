Piers Morgan asks Jeremy Corbyn 12 times if Hamas are terror organisation

Piers Morgan and Jeremy Corbyn found themselves in a heated debate on Talk TV last night (13 November), when the MP was asked 12 times if Hamas was a terrorist organisation - to no avail.

"Listen, I do not approve, support or welcome Hamas", Corbyn responded, failing to answer the question directly.

"And you wonder why people think you had a problem with Jewish people", Morgan snapped back.

The former Labour leader called for a ceasefire between Israel and Palestine.