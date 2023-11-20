'Shame on you': Piers Morgan slammed by viewers over Andrew Tate interview

Piers Morgan has faced criticism for an upcoming interview with Andrew Tate, the self-described misogynist who is currently awaiting trial in Romania on charges of rape and human trafficking.



The TV presenter sat down with Tate, who is under house arrest in Bucharest, last week, with the interview set to air on on Monday evening (20 November).

Tate was arrested in December 2022 on allegations of rape, human trafficking and organised crime. The social media personality was interviewed by the BBC in June.

It was announced in September that four British women were set to sue influencer Andrew Tate in London’s High Court, alleging that he raped and coercively controlled them. Tate denied the allegations and threatened to sue them for defamation.

The decision to give a platform to Tate and his brother Tristan, who will also participate in the interview, has sparked anger online.

Dr Charlotte Proudman, a barrister and gender equality activist, said: “Just heard Piers Morgan is apparently on a flight back from Romania after interviewing Andrew Tate, a self-proclaimed misogynist.

“Who on earth would give a platform to a man awaiting trial for rape & sexual trafficking? Who cares what he has to say. Let’s hear survivor’s voices.”

Another person said: “Why would they be given air time? That’s literally half the problem of their misogyny being spread.”

And one other added: “No idea why you would give these two any air time – they are dangerous as they spread misogyny and hate.”

“Shame on you Piers,” another said.

Responding to the backlash, Morgan said in a Talk TV segment that he had “taken [Tate] on” around the issue of toxic masculinity.

"He's not as smart as he thinks but he's a clever guy. With characters like this - the more light you shine on them, the better.”

Morgan interviewed Tate previously in October 2022 where he was grilled on his 'toxic masculinity' persona and accusations of misogyny.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.