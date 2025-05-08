Piers Morgan has urged billionaire X owner, Elon Musk, to "deplatform" Kanye West from the social media platform after the rapper walked out during an interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored.

West, who legally changed his name to 'Ye' in 2018, appeared virtually from Mallorca alongside his friend Sneako, but things took a turn when Morgan stated that West has 32 million followers on X, as Ye has 33.3 million followers at the time of writing.

"You’re not gonna take inches off my d***, bro," West told Morgan for the slip-up that was quickly corrected.

In the end, the musician walked out after just two minutes, and his final words to Morgan were: "We can circle back when you can count."

Since the abruptly short interview, Morgan shared his thoughts in a video on his Substack where he admitted he wanted to “wring” West “by his scrawny, arrogant neck" as the rapper had Morgan's team waiting for two hours, only to reschedule the interview at the eleventh hour for the following day.

The broadcaster also had plenty to say in response to West’s X post at him, which read, “Let’s have a real interview someday. It’s all love."

"The trouble is, Ye, it’s not all is love, is it?" Morgan said, as he directly addressed the musician.

"It’s actually all hate. It’s hate towards everybody, including your family, your ex-wife, towards Jewish people, towards other black people, towards other rappers, towards pretty much anyone you can think of.

"You’ve become a hate machine fueled on social media because you have 32 or 33 million, as you corrected me, followers amplifying everything you say, all this vicious sentiment to a vast audience, and that is wrong."





BREAKING NEWS: I've joined Substack. Here's my first post - the inside take on the whole Kanye interview debacle that's now making news around the world. - Piers Morgan

He then called on X owner Elon Musk to deplatform West from the social media site.

"Elon Musk should remove you from X. He should deplatform you. And to those who say, 'Well, you platformed him,' I did, because he’s not been held to account properly on X. He’s getting away with this, and it is amplifying his message."

Despite the interview being cut short, Morgan still offered West a second chance to have a "proper interview".

"Now, if Ye wants to have a proper interview with me about all this, I will do that, but if he wants to play silly games, then he can swing for it."

At the time of writing, West has not responded to Morgan's video.

