Piers Morgan's 9 wildest TalkTV interviews

Piers Morgan is leaving TalkTV to do his own thing on YouTube, less than two years after joining the channel for a daily evening show.

He wasn’t in the gig for all that long, but in that time he welcomed some pretty huge names – not all of which went off smoothly – and brought plenty of wild interview moments.

Now, the 58-year-old said he was moving his 8pm show onto YouTube to avoid the “increasingly unnecessary straitjacket” of fixed TV schedules.

He told The Times: “It’s clear there’s a huge global demand for the content we’re making.”

He added: “The commitment to a daily show at a fixed schedule… has been an increasingly unnecessary straitjacket.”

These are Morgan’s wildest TalkTV moments.

Making a £1,000 bet with Rishi Sunak

Morgan is ending on one of his most high-profile interviews to date, after making a bet with prime minister Rishi Sunak.

Sunak was accused of taking politics to a “new low” after betting £1,000 on being able to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda before the next election.

The “crude” and “depraved” came as the PM used an interview with Piers Morgan to double down on his support for the asylum policy, insisting he will get flights off the ground this year.

Comparing Andrew Tate to 'spineless Jeremy Corbyn'

Morgan’s interview with controversial influencer Andrew Tate threw up all kinds of unexpected moments – not least when the self-described misogynist Tate also described himself as a feminist – but the biggest came when he compared him to Jeremy Corbyn over his comments on Israel/Hamas.





When he couldn't keep up with Bassem Youssef

Israel-Hamas War: Piers Morgan vs Bassem Youssef On Palestine's Treatment | The Full Interview www.youtube.com

His most-watched guest during his time on the show was comedian Bassem Youssef. The first interview between the pair saw Morgan forced to step in when his guest made a 'dark' joke surrounding the Israel-Hamas war.

Youssef spoke about how his wife's family is from Palestine, and that he hadn't heard from them 'in days' - but wasn't worried as he was 'used to them being bombed and moving from one place to another'.

"They are very difficult people to kill. I know because I am married to one and I have tried many times", he continued, leaving Morgan in shock.

"I try to get to her every time, but she uses our kids as human shields."





When Jordan Peterson cried on his show – twice

Jordan Peterson has chatted to Morgan several times in the past but admitted that he’s “a bit much” and showed an emotional side once again after breaking down in tears during his most recent interview with Morgan back in October.

The controversial psychologist also added that the best thing about his life was the gratitude and support he received from his fans.

Back in 2022, he also teared up after being asked about the influence he supposedly had on a character in the film Don’t Worry Darling.

When Trump talked about women swimming

Donald Trump gave an unusual answer to what he defines as a 'woman' during a chat with Piers Morgan about transgender athletes and whether they should be allowed to compete in women's sport back in 2022.

"I’m not going to respond to the question," he said. "But a woman is somebody that swims at a certain time and doesn’t get beaten by 38 seconds by somebody that wasn’t even a good swimmer as a man."





When he was called a "c***" live one air

A guest came on to talk about trans rights but didn't seem to be happy to be there and at one point said: "I don’t really know. I’m going to leave the interview now. I kind of only came on here because I thought it would be kind of funny."

"I want to say you’re a c***-" they added, before being cut off.





When he ate raw liver

Piers Morgan Eats RAW LIVER With The Liver King! www.youtube.com

Morgan made his love for meat clear by chowing down on a raw liver with fitness influencer the Liver King – giving us one of the weirdest moments from Morgan’s short time on TalkTV.





OnlyFans creator Elle Brooke

Piers Morgan vs Elle Brooke - "My Kids Can Cry In A Ferrari" www.youtube.com

OnlyFans creator Elle Brooke had an outstanding response to Morgan, when she was quizzed on whether she'd mind her future children knowing what she does for a living in 2023.

Morgan joked about Brooke previously wanting to be a lawyer, before going into the sex industry.

"They can cry in a Ferrari", she mocked, leaving the journalist speechless.

Brooke has previously shared that she makes around £360,000 per year from Only Fans.





Mizzy interview descends into chaos









In maybe the worst interview Morgan has done in his career, a discussion with the notorious 'TikTok terror' Mizzy descended into the two talking over each other as the presenter tried to hold him to account over the controversial pranks that made the youngster go viral.





