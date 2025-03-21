Piers Morgan has an unexpected fan who's 'in love' – but there's a twist

A famous influencer has made an unexpected confession, declaring her undying love for Piers Morgan, who replied with a cheeky remark about her "taste" – but there's a surprising twist.

On Thursday (20 March), Sofía Garcia, an online personality with 200,000 followers on Instagram, shared a photo of the British broadcaster, captioning it: "How dreamy is Piers Morgan? In love."

In a follow-up post, the influencer, who earns more than £10,000 a month on Fanvue, added: "100% the world's hottest celeb."

But here's the twist: Sofía isn't a real person – she's an AI influencer.

Getty Images/@sofigarc.ia (Instagram)

AI influencers have become increasingly popular, with virtual stars like Aitana Lopez amassing hundreds of thousands of followers and earning substantial sums from brands, as well as on subscription platforms like Fanvue.

Morgan spotted the candid post and reshared it with a humourous comment: "I always thought robots had better taste than humans... here's proof."

Piers Morgan/Instagram

Sofía's creator has revealed it’s not just Sofia who has an eye for Morgan, commenting: "Since Sofía posted about Piers she’s been flooded with DMs from online users who agree that he has serious sex appeal – including from fellow digital beauties.

"Hopefully, Piers will drop into her DMs soon."

"Piers has had a strong female following in the real world for a long time so it’s no surprise the love-in for Britain’s biggest TV star is now spilling over into the digital world," a Fanvue spokesperson added.

