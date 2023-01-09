Piers Morgan has made his feelings very clear on Prince Harry’s latest tell-all interviews, calling them ‘delusional, paranoid and pathetic’.

It comes as the Duke of Sussex spoke with ITV's Tom Bradby and CNN's Anderson Cooper on Sunday night about the revelations in his new autobiography Spare.

The book isn’t officially released since Tuesday (10 January) but extracts have been revealed which saw Harry claim that Prince William pushed him to the ground during a confrontation over Harry’s wife Meghan Markle in 2019.

The autobiography also features stories about Harry’s teenage drug use and reportedly reveals how the duke lost his virginity aged 17 in a field behind a “very busy pub”.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Harry sat down with ITV on Sunday, but one person who definitely wasn’t impressed by the whole thing was Morgan.

Morgan commented after Harry said he was "very happy" and "in a better place than I've ever been… I think that probably angers some people, infuriates others, because just by the nature of me leaving.”

The broadcaster and long-term critic of the Sussexes, wrote: “Never seen an unhappier ‘happy man’ in my life.”

He added: “Prince Harry’s a bitter, delusional, paranoid, family-trashing halfwit exposing & exploiting the Royals’ most personal secrets for gazillions whilst wanging on with jaw-dropping hypocrisy about media intrusion. He’s pathetic.”



Morgan wasn't impressed with the interview on Sunday night Getty/ITV

Harry spoke to Bradby about his current relationship with the royal family and his upcoming book release on Sunday.

When asked whether he was ‘looking back too much’, Harry replied: “We always knew that these two projects, both the Netflix documentary and the book - one being our story and one very much being my story - they were look-back projects.”

He added: “They were necessary, they were essential for historical fact and significance. I don't want my kids or other people of that age growing up thinking 'Oh wow, this is what happens', like no that's not what happened. This is what happened.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.