Pilot turns plane around just so passengers could see northern lights

The northern lights have lit up the UK skies in recent days - and one pilot decided the spectacular views were worth doing a 360-degree turn for.

During the easyJet flight EZY1806 from Reykjavik, Iceland, to Manchester Airport, passengers were able to take in the rare sight of aurora borealis in the UK, thanks to a 10-minute deviation.

The impromptu detour made passengers very happy, including Adam Groves from Lymm, Cheshire who described to BBC News the "incredible" views which "topped off" his holiday where he got engaged.

Groves and his fiancée Jasmine Mapp sat on the right side of the airplane where they were finally able to see the amazing aurora due to the "kind" pilot, after not being able to see them during their trip.

"We were hoping to see them while we were out there but we didn't get the chance," Groves told the publication.

"We took off and halfway into the flight the pilot turned all the lights off and the view could be seen out the left window.

"But we were sitting on the right-hand side and after a few minutes the pilot switched back and did a 360 loop around for everyone to see."

"After days of jumping in the car at any opportunity to try and find the northern lights without spotting them, finally getting to see them in the sky was the perfect ending to a very special trip." Mapp added.

An EasyJet spokeswoman said: "We are pleased that the captain was able to perform a controlled manoeuvre in order to allow passengers to witness an amazing display from the air of one of nature's greatest sights.

"Our crew will always go above and beyond for our customers and we're delighted to have been able to share this special view with them."

Elsewhere, many have been sharing videos and images of the Northern Lights dancing across the UK skies.

