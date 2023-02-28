Northern Lights dance across UK skies for second night in stunning time-lapse footage

The Northern Lights have been glowing across the UK's skies for the second night in a row, as incredible green and pink displays were captured on camera.

It was most visible in the south of England last night (27 February), as conditions were slightly cloudier.

Mark Gibbs, head of space weather at the Met Office, had previously admitted it was 'optimistic to expect clear sightings two nights in a row'.

It's thought a cloud-free sky, clear air, and a dim moon all contributed to the stunning sightings.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters