Trisha Paytas hosts elaborate gender reveal for second baby

Trisha Paytas has hosted an elaborate gender reveal ahead of the birth of her second child, and it's a girl!
The YouTuber previously revealed she was planning to name the baby, who is due in May, Elvis.
She shared a video alongside husband, Moses, and daughter, Malibu Barbie, as they let off a cannon in their back yard shooting out pink confetti.
Paytas welcomed Malibu Barbie in 2022, and announced her second pregnancy with the tot wearing a 'big sister' jumper.
