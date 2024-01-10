Trisha Paytas hosts elaborate gender reveal for second baby

Trisha Paytas has hosted an elaborate gender reveal ahead of the birth of her second child, and it's a girl!

The YouTuber previously revealed she was planning to name the baby, who is due in May, Elvis.

She shared a video alongside husband, Moses, and daughter, Malibu Barbie, as they let off a cannon in their back yard shooting out pink confetti.

Paytas welcomed Malibu Barbie in 2022, and announced her second pregnancy with the tot wearing a 'big sister' jumper.

