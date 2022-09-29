Las Vegas authorities captured a convicted murderer on Thursday after he escaped from the Southern Desert Correctional Center last week.

Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, 42, was serving a life-sentence for using a motion-activated pipe bomb to kill someone on the Las Vegas Strip in 2007.

Last Friday, Duarte-Herrera managed to swindle guards at the medium-security prison by using a dummy apparently made from cardboard and battery acid to corrode the window frame of his cell according to The Daily Beast.

Guards checked on Duarte-Herrera Tuesday morning only to find a cardboard dummy in his place. They believe he made his initial escape the previous Friday.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter



Authorities offered a combined $30,000 reward for any information leading to his arrest.

An employee at a bus company called police about Duarte-Herrera after noticing his ID looked odd - shortly before Duarte-Herrera tried to get on a bus to Tijuana.

The prisoner's grand escape made headlines on Thursday as people found his technique impressive.

Like something out of a movie, the 42-year-old managed to escape through his cell window thanks to the battery acid then climbed over the prison's barbed-wire fencing undetected.

The prison tower that should have detected Duarte-Herrera was unmanned at the time, and apparently has been for "a couple of years" per The Daily Beast.

Duarte-Herrera also escaped with a large black coat that he sewed while in prison.

Duarte-Herrera and Omar Rueda-Denvers were convicted of planing a pipe bomb that killed hot dog stand vendor Willebaldo Dorantes Antonio.

Prosecutors said Duarte-Herrera and Rueda-Denvers initial motive was revenge against a man dating Rueda-Denvers’ ex-girlfriend.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.