YouTubers Logan Paul and KSI are facing a lawsuit from the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee over Prime Hydration drinks.

The Prime Hydration drinks venture of the content creators has become a globally recognised brand, with young people worldwide desperate to get their hands on cans of the energy drink – so much so that Prime was parodied in an episode of South Park .

Now, the company has drawn the unwanted attention of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee due to an alleged trademark infringement.

The brand sponsors stars from the worlds of gaming, streaming and even UFC, but it is the brand’s sponsorship of American basketball star Kevin Durant that is causing problems.

The Olympic committee is suing Prime Hydration over the use of trademarked phrases which relate to the marketing of their collaboration with Kevin Durant.

It is alleged that the company used “Olympic-related terminology and trademarks on product packaging, Internet advertising, and in promotions featuring a Prime Hydration flavor and athlete Kevin Durant”, according to a federal lawsuit filed within the District of Colorado.

The lawsuit points out key phrases, like Prime referring to a flavour as “Team USA Kevin Durant Drink” and “the “Kevin Durant Olympic Prime Drink”.

“Despite numerous requests from USOPC, Defendant did not remove all infringing social media posts,” the complaint read. “[The] Defendant is still actively infringing USOPC marks.”

It continued: “Prime Hydration’s conduct has been and continues to be willful, deliberate, and in bad faith, with malicious intent to trade on the goodwill of the USOPC and the IOC.”

indy100 has contacted Prime Hydration for comment.

