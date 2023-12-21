Watch: Logan Paul and Prime get brutally parodied in new South Park episode

South Park has been laying into Logan Paul and KSI's hydration drink Prime in a new episode, which sees the viral product reimagined as 'Cred'.

The iconic bottles pop up all over schools in an advert, which then dubs it 'not safe for children'.

Logan Paul himself was also turned into a South Park character, seen vlogging and working out at the gym.

"LMFAO NO WAY", KSI Tweeted in response to seeing the episode come out.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter.