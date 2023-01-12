People reckon they have figured out Prince Harry's greedy main motivation

Unless you’ve been living under a rock since Christmas, you’ve probably noticed that Prince Harry has been in the news an awful lot recently.

The Duke of Sussex released a book this week, Spare, featuring revelations about the royal family, as well as appearing in ITV interviews and making US chat show appearances.

The memoir has caused a stir, after extracts were revealed which saw Harry claim that Prince William pushed him to the ground during a confrontation over Harry’s wife Meghan Markle in 2019.

It also features a story about Harry’s teenage drug use, with the duke admitting to taking cocaine when he was 17 years old, as well as revealing how the duke lost his virginity aged 17 in a field behind a “very busy pub”.

But according to a new poll, public opinion on the intentions behind the book are pretty clear.

The memoir has raised eyebrows since it was released on Tuesday Scott Olson/Getty Images

Camilla Tominey, a royal correspondent and Associate Editor at the Telegraph, posted a screenshot on Twitter and commented on a new poll from YouGov which focused on the public reaction to Harry’s new revelations.

She wrote: “Latest from @YouGov - #PrinceHarry records his lowest ever favourability rating of -44, down from -38 last week. Most people think the motivation behind Spare is "to make money.”

The poll results from YouGov come with the heading “Britons are most likely to think that money was Prince Harry’s main motivation in writing Spare”.

The results show that 41 per cent of the people surveyed think that the main motivation was “to make money”. Meanwhile, 21 per cent think it was “to tell his side of the story”, while nine per cent think it was “to publicly condemn the royal family”, seven per cent think it was “to publicly condemn the royal institution”, four per cent thought it was “to improve the public’s perception of him”.

While no figure has been officially confirmed, publisher Penguin Random House is rumoured to have paid Harry a $20m (£17m) advance for Spare, the BBC reports.

Meanwhile, ET Canada, has reported that Prince Harry’s book deal consists of four editions, with a $35m-$40m (£28m-33m) price tag.

The publisher has not yet confirmed how much money Prince Harry has made from the book deal.

