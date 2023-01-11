Prince Harry won't stop making d*** jokes on The Late Show

Prince Harry took the opportunity to laugh at his frostbitten todger anecdote from his new memoir, Spare, during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last night (10 January).

The Duke of Sussex downed tequila shots as he recalled turning up to the North Pole trek with "no training".

"I didn't have what I actually had when I went to the South Pole which was a c*** cushion", he joked. "It's quite a leap from grief and trauma to my todger."

