Prince of Wales gives ‘excited’ student a hug during visit to college

A student has spoken of her excitement and said she “loved it” after the Prince of Wales gave her a hug during a visit to her college.

William was visiting Bournemouth and Poole College to meet participants in the Homeworks BCP project to provide training for those at risk of or experiencing homelessness.

As he was leaving, the prince went to shake hands with a group of students who had gathered to get a glimpse of the royal visitor.

One student, 24-year-old Natasha Gorry, from Wimborne, Dorset, asked for a hug from William who obliged to the cheers and applause of the students nearby before he give her a ‘high-10’ clap of hands.

The Prince of Wales shakes hands with well-wishers during his visit to Bournemouth and Poole College (Jack Taylor/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Jack Taylor

He then said to her afterwards: “It was so nice to see you. You’ve got some lessons to go to, otherwise I will get into trouble.”

To which the students replied that they had a free period.

The Prince of Wales (right) speaks with Phil Sayles, principal and chief executive of Bournemouth and Poole College (Jack Taylor/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Jack Taylor

The prince replied: “You’ve got the sun out today, it’s lovely.”

Afterwards, Ms Gorry, who is studying maths, English and cooking, said: “I’m happy, it’s my first time to see Prince William.

“He gave me a hug, I love it, (I’m) excited, it’s my first time. He’s an amazing guy.”

The Prince of Wales is shown boat building techniques during his visit to Bournemouth and Poole College (Jack Taylor/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Jack Taylor

She added: “I asked him for a hug, I love it.”

Earlier, some students had shouted: “We love William, we hate Meghan,” but it was unclear whether the prince heard it as he was inside the college building at the time.