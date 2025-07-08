Watch heroic crew carry out dramatic rope rescue during Texas flash floods

Watch the dramatic moment residents carry out water rescue in Tom Green County, near San Angelo, as Texas flash floods continue.

Residents of Tom Green County have been banding together to carry out rescue operations, including using a rope to pull one woman from a cascading flow of water. She has since been confirmed as safe.

Flash floods began in Texas on Friday (July 4) and have killed at least 104 people so far with dozens still missing.

