Indonesian volcano erupts again shooting ash up to 11 miles into the sky

Indonesian Volcano, Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki on the island of Flores has erupted once again spewing ash 11 miles (18km) into the sky, causing residents to flee their homes.

The first eruption of cloud rose Monday morning (July 7) and was the volcano's highest since November.

No casualties have been reported since Monday morning and authorities have had it placed on the highest alert level since an earlier eruption three weeks ago.

According to a local disaster management agency more than 4,000 people have been evacuated from the area so far.

