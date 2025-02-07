Prince of Wales tells Blue Peter Earthshot winners: ‘Here’s one I made earlier’

The Prince Of Wales has recited Blue Peter’s memorable “here’s one I made earlier” catchphrase while meeting winners of its Earthshot competition on the BBC children’s magazine show.

The competition invited children aged between five and 15 to come up with an idea to help save the planet in the same manner as the main Earthshot Prize, which was set up by the Prince Of Wales in 2020.

Five winners met the prince at Windsor Castle on the show where they presented their ideas, asked him questions about the environment and made eco-friendly bird feeders with him, before he then awarded the certificates.

On the show, presenter Joel Mawhinney showed his bird feeder to the camera once it was finished, but said it needed a bit of “touching up”, prompting him to ask for “some royal help”.

William replied, holding up the bird feeder he had made: “Joel, here’s one I made earlier.”

Wearing a special green Blue Peter badge from his previous work on the programme, William added: “It’s actually a real piece of art, that.”

Going on to speak about the winners, William said: “Thank you very much guys, and well done to all of you who entered the competition, because it’s an incredible achievement all of you did, so well done.”

The winners also presented their ideas at Speaker’s House in the House of Commons in front of members of a cross-party environmental committee.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle, speaker of the House Of Commons, said: “I was absolutely thrilled to meet the Blue Peter Earthshot competition winners and to hear their imaginative and innovative ideas to help protect the planet.

“The thought that had gone into their ideas, and the enthusiasm with which they discussed them with us was genuinely exciting.”

The Prince of Wales made a bird feeder as part of the project (BBC/PA)

The winners included Marni, eight, from London, who had the idea for a family forest where a tree is planted for every person in the UK, and Mia, also eight, from Yorkshire, who came up with an idea to clean polluted water using algae ponds.

Llewyn, aged nine, from Glasgow, wanted to invent compostable glasses which allow people to see how much carbon dioxide is in the air, while Ruby, 10, from Devon, came up with solar powered vans giving access to refill services.

Finally, Annie, 12, from Milton Keynes, wanted to save coral reefs by supplying them with nutrients and calcium via “ocean bursts”, an idea based on bath bombs.

The competition prompted almost 2,000 entries from across the UK, with each based on one of the five Earthshots: fix our climate, protect and restore nature, clean our air, revive our oceans, and build a waste-free world.

The segment will feature on Blue Peter at 5pm on Friday February 7, on CBBC and BBC iPlayer.