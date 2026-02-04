Steam Machine release date update revealed - and it's looking good

AMD, which is providing key components for Valve's upcoming Steam Machine, has shared an update on the console's release date and it's extremely encouraging.

AMD is providing custom Accelerated Processing Units (APUs) for the Steam Machine, like it does with the Steam Deck, and in a quarterly earnings call the company confirmed the Steam Machine is on track.

When it was revealed in November 2025, Valve said "the Steam hardware family officially expands in early 2026".

There have been all sorts of rumours claiming the console has been delayed because of a sharp rise in the price of key components such as RAM, GPU and memory.

But Lisa Su, AMD CEO, said during the call: "From a product standpoint, Valve is on track to begin shipping its AMD-powered Steam Machine early this year."

Steam Machine is still on track to release in early 2026, according to AMD / Valve

While the exact Steam Machine release date remains unknown, it has previously been speculated the Steam Machine could release in the first quarter of 2026, especially after other media outlets have reportedly already seen the new console at Valve's offices.

The console itself is a cube that's about six inches in length, width and depth and is designed to be discreet. It has a LED strip light towards the bottom of the console, showing console status or customisable options, and the front panel can be switched out.

It has the power of more than six Steam Decks combined and runs SteamOS. Valve says the console runs quietly even when running demanding AAA games. Steam game libraries can be accessed and games within that played seamlessly.

In terms of ports, the console has ethernet, DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.0, one USB-C and four USB-A. Gaming will run at 4K and 60 fps (frames per second) using FSR (which renders game at a lower resolution before upscaling it).

There will be two versions of the console with different storage options - one at 512GB and another at 2TB, both of which come with additional microSD storage. There is Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity and the console's power supply is built in.

It can be used as a gaming PC or a traditional PC. Your own apps and operating systems can be installed. Steam Machine can also stream games to other devices.

