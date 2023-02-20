Prince William and Kate Middleton share incredible BAFTAs PDA with 'bum tap'

Royal fans are losing their minds over a subtle flirty interaction between Prince William and Kate Middleton at the BAFTAs.

On Sunday (19 February), the pair headed to London's Royal Festival Hall for the first time in three years.

Kate sported a Grecian-style gown by Alexander McQueen, which she first wore to the BAFTAs in 2019, paired with a pair of £17.99 Zara earrings. They were completely sold out online by Sunday evening.

William kept things classic with a double-breasted black velvet suit jacket.

Attention soon turned to a rare public display of affection between the couple, when Kate leaned across and tapped William on his behind.

One eagle-eyed viewer wrote: "She went for his hand and he moved it quick so she tapped him. Did anyone else see that?"

"You can see the chemistry between these two," a second wrote, while another called it the "cutest thing ever."

"You are stunning you both...modern royals we all love you to bits," one fan gushed.

The pair received a warm welcome as they arrived at the ceremony and were told of the late Queen’s support for the academy. William, who is president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, and Kate shook hands with representatives and spoke about their work at the event.



The couple met BAFTA chairman Krishnendu Majumdar, chief executive Jane Millichip and chairwoman of the BAFTA film committee Anna Higgs ahead of the ceremony.

They were told how the Queen had been a great "supporter" of the arts, and a pre-recorded feature praising the late monarch’s patronage of the industry was shown to guests during the show.





