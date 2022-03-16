The invasion of Ukraine from Russia as ordered by Vladimir Putin has proven to be disastrous in more ways than one.

Ukrainian refugees have suffered immeasurable loss, with many displaced from their homes and heartbreaking fatalities that continue to rise.

Meanwhile Russian president Vladimir Putin is concerned that he's a victim of ... cancel culture.

According to the Financial Times’ Moscow Bureau chief Mark Seddon, Putin said the West was trying to “cancel” Russia.

In the wake of the Russian invasion, many western allies have worked together to break away from the Russian economy with sanctions on banks, businesses, and individuals. This includes many western companies that have pulled out of Russia and denounced the invasion. Many Western leaders have also called Putin a war criminal.

For Putin, of course, this means he's seeing his war strategy backfire.

Because of the way the West is responding, Putin has slammed the West for accusing it of breeding a militaristic “anti-Russia” next door.

"The West doesn't even bother to hide the fact that its aim is to damage the entire Russian economy, every Russian," he said, according to a report from Reuters.

In response to Putin's recent comments, many people took to Twitter to mock the ridiculous nature of Putin's attempt to blame cancel culture for the negative worldwide response to his actions.

"You can't invade anywhere these days," wrote one person.

"Just in case anyone out there is still inclined to take seriously culture war whining over "canceling", this is what it has always been," another wrote.

