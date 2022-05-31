PETA has urged people to stop buying corgis, the Queen's iconic favourite breed of pup, warning of their potentially serious health issues.

"As the Queen's #PlatinumJubilee approaches, here's your reminder to never buy corgis" wrote the association. "They have serious health issues and purchasing them supports breeders who churn out litter after litter for profit. #AdoptDontShop #jubilee2022".

According to PETA, inbreeding has led to pedigree corgis developing legs that are too short for their bodies, citing "painful spine and hip ailments" as one of the resulting health issues most corgis have to deal with.

Corgis were first associated with the Queen in the 1940s, when Susan (the Queen's first Pembroke Corgi) was born. Since then, the breed has become immensely popular, with the hit Netflix TV series 'The Crown' reviving its popularity. In fact, numerous corgi campaigns have been released in celebration of the Platinum Jubilee, including a "PJ the corgi" emoji and a corgi trail treasure hunt.

One of 19 corgi statues around London in celebration of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee this weekend. Secret London

Numerous comments on their facebook post show support for PETA.

"I love our Queen, but her constant support of this ... dismays me. Never buy from a 'breeder', no matter what breed."

Some commenters also made reference to the health issues of other breeds, such as pugs and boxers, who are well-known to struggle with breathing as a result of inbreeding.

But, PETA clearly hit a nerve for some people. One comment says "Ridiculous! My two corgis are healthy and happy dogs". Another claimed that their short legs are a desirable trait for their historical role as herding dogs: "All dogs are bred for the particular job they're needed to do. I've had Corgis. They are bred for herding. They are lovely dogs".

