People are speculating Queen Elizabeth II's funeral could have been a Covid-19 superspreader event - because the Danish queen tested positive on Tuesday night after attending the event alongside hundreds of other maskless people.

The Danish Royal Court confirmed that Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, 82, tested positive only one day after attending the funeral, meaning she was likely contagious while at the event.

More than 8,000 people, including other royals and world leaders from across the globe, attended Queen Elizabeth's funeral.

Queen Margrethe was photographed standing in the same section as King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden, Prince Albert II of Monaco, King Philippe of Belgium, King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden, and more at Westminster Hall on Monday.

People online expressed concern that other attendees could test positive too, making it a super-spreader event.

Before the Queen of Denmark tested positive, some forewarned that the amount of people and lack of masks and social distancing could lead to Covid complications.

"No masks in church at the Queen’s funeral. All those world leaders and dignitaries may be at the ultimate superspreader event. Huge risk management failure on so many levels," Cindy tweeted on Monday.

"Based on what’s the media showed, the Queen’s funeral is set to be the largest superspreader event on Earth. I only saw one person attending at a church or in public wearing a mask on TV, and that was not a person in the UK," another Twitter user wrote.

But as news of Queen Margrethe's positive Covid test circulated, people speculated other cases among those who attending the funeral could pop up.





Earlier this year, both Queen Margrethe and Queen Elizabeth had Covid.

The Danish Royal Court said the Queen's activities were cancelled for the week and her son, Frederik the Crown Prince of Denmark and Mary, the Crown Princess of Denmark would be taking over for her.

