In news likely to devastate many, Guinea Pig Awareness week has been cancelled for the Queen's funeral.

Writing on Facebook, those representing the important week announced the sad news and explained they will be rescheduling the notable week.

"In recognition of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, we are postponing Guinea Pig Awareness Week," they said,

"Guinea Pig Awareness Week will now take place from 26th-30th September."

It is the latest in a series of slightly odd responses to the sad death of the Queen last Thursday.

The UK supermarket chain Morrisons turned down the sound of its checkout bleeps music and tannoy announcements out of respect to the monarch, and street performers on the London Underground (TfL) have been suspended during the national mourning.

Meanwhile, many big shops including Waitrose and Aldi have said they will remain closed on the day of her funeral (19 September) and Center Parcs has arguably lost the plot.

As for our pets, we guess we'll just have to be aware of Guinea Pigs another time.

