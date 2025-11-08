Who is Rama Duwaji? The acclaimed Syrian-American artist married to Zohran Mamdani

Zohran Mamdani has made history as New York's new mayor, and while his political rise has drawn attention across the globe, his personal life has also come into focus – particularly his wife, Rama Duwaji, who would be New York City’s youngest first lady in history.

In his victory speech, Mamdani shared: "To my incredible wife, Rama, hayati ['my life' in Arabic]. There is no one I would rather have by my side in this moment, and in every moment."

Mamdani also made it very clear in one of his Instagram posts that she is not "just my wife, she’s an incredible artist who deserves to be known on her own terms."

Here's everything we know about Rama Duwaji.

Who is Rama Duwaji?

Rama Duwaji, 28, is a Syrian-American illustrator, animator and ceramicist based in New York.

She was born in Houston, Texas, and her family relocated to Dubai when she was around nine years old.

Duwaji earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in communication design from Virginia Commonwealth University in 2019 and later completed a Master of Fine Arts in illustration at the School of Visual Arts in New York.

Since moving to New York, she has created illustrations for publications including Vogue, The New Yorker, and The Washington Post, and worked with major organisations such as Spotify, Apple, and Tate Modern.

While she has kept a relatively low profile during her husband’s campaign, she is believed to have had a significant behind-the-scenes influence.





How did Rama Duwaji and Zohran Mamdani meet?

The two met on the dating app Hinge, when Mamdani was still a relatively little‑known New York state assemblyman.

As Mamdani quipped on the podcast The Bulwark Podcast: “I met my wife on Hinge, so there is still hope in those dating apps.”





When did Rama Duwaji and Zohran Mamdani get married?

In December 2024, the couple celebrated their engagement and nikkah in Dubai.

They tied the knot in February 2025 in a civil ceremony at New York City Hall, according to various reports.

Additionally, they reportedly held a celebration in July in Uganda – Mamdani’s country of birth – to mark the union with family and friends.





What kind of art does Rama Duwaji create?

Duwaji’s work engages deeply with themes of identity, communal life and shared experience. Her digital illustrations and animations explore aspects of Arab identity and political commentary.

Although her main output is digital, she often takes a break from screen‑based work to create hand‑built ceramics. Her plates and pottery pieces merge illustration with craft and reflect a more intimate approach to making.

She also leads workshops in illustration and ceramics and frames her creative practice around ideas of community, participation and collective expression.

Duwaji frequently shares her work on Instagram, @ramaduwaji, including several striking pieces that depict the devastation in Gaza.

She has also highlighted the case of Mahmoud Khalil – a Palestinian‑Algerian activist detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) – in her art and social posts.

“This is an attack on freedom of speech, and sets a scary f***ing precedent for anyone who speaks up for what’s right. Resist,” she wrote as the caption

You may also like...

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.