In a historic move, Zohran Mamdani has won the mayoral election in New York City, declaring “it’s going to be what we did after we won” as his guiding motto.

The 34-year-old state assemblyman, hailed as the city’s first Muslim and first South Asian mayor, triumphed with just over 50 per cent of the vote, defeating former Governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa.

His campaign was powered by a surge of young and progressive voters, drawn in by bold promises on affordability, housing and transit. The real test now, Mamdani says, lies in turning victories into action.

Why not read…

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings