Zohran Mamdani makes history as New York mayor – here's how the world reacted

It's official: Zohran Mamdani is the new New York mayor.

The 34-year-old democratic socialist from Queens won the race with just over half of the total vote. Former New York governor Andrew Cuomo, 67, came in second with a little more than 40 per cent, while contender Curtis Sliwa trailed with around 7 per cent.

Mamdani ran an extensive and creative campaign, with over 50,000 volunteers, knocking on 1.5 million doors, and making surprise appearances at concerts including Wu-Tang Clan and Pink Pantheress.

At the heart of his campaign were cost-of-living concerns, with pledges to provide free transport and childcare, raise the minimum wage, introduce a rent freeze, and tax the rich.

In his acceptance speech, Mamdani – the first Muslim mayor of New York – said: "If anyone can show a nation betrayed by Donald Trump how to defeat him, it is the city that gave rise to him."

"Donald Trump, since I know you're watching, I have four words for you: Turn the volume up," he added, as the crowd erupted into cheers.

The news was widely celebrated not only across the streets and viewing parties in New York, but also online, where people across the pond showed their support for the city and "lived vicariously" through New Yorkers.

Former president Barack Obama kicked things off with a congratulatory message, reminding people that they can win when "we come together around strong, forward-looking leaders".

London Mayor Sadiq Khan also congratulated Mamdani, praising his “historic campaign.”

Others turned the moment into memes, with one joking: "WOKE IS BACK."

Countless others, both across the US and overseas, shared messages of joy and hope.

One of which was from the Midwest...

Another, from the South.

Some even came from as far away as Reading in the UK.

...and Yorkshire.

One described Mamdani's success as "so chic".

Meanwhile, others pointed out that Mamdani is the man even billionaires couldn’t stop.

Others called out those who had claimed they’d leave New York if Mamdani won – with plans to help them pack.

While others joked at the stupidity of MAGA.

But ultimately, supporters were ecstatic to finally have some positive political news.

