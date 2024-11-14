Singer Ray J has alleged celebrities have been secretly paying off alleged Diddy victims to ensure their names remain clear.

During a conversation in TMZ's The Downfall of Diddy: Inside the Freak-Offs, the ex of Kim Kardashian said he had been "hearing about all these [people] playing victims to keep their name out of".

"People do catch and kills all day," Ray J alleged. "Somebody has the truth, somebody pays you to keep it quiet and hopefully that money that you got paid secures your happiness while you watch the lie continue to succeed."

He described this scenario as A-listers saying, “I’ll give you money. Please don’t talk.”

When asked whether the alleged payoffs were currently happening now, Ray J simply responded "yes".

"They want to talk to me about what happened to them. They call me. They feel like they can trust me. They want to tell me about certain things that happened with them and Diddy," he claimed.

Host Harvey Levin clarified, "Are these high-profile people calling you because they’ve had some affiliation with Diddy that they don’t want to come out and they think you might be the vessel for it coming out?"

In response, Ray J said that's "exactly" what he meant.

"I don’t even know why I just said it, but I said it," he added. "So what? They’re gonna be mad. Come get me."

Diddy, real name Sean Combs, was arrested in September and has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking, racketeering and prostitution charges.

Diddy denies any wrongdoing. His trial is scheduled for 5 May 2025.

Indy100 reached out to Diddy's lawyer for comment

