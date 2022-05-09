If the Republican Party happens to overturn Roe v Wade,their hinted-at next move sounds even more terrifying - a federal ban on abortion rights.

According to a leaked report last week, the legal right to an abortion could be removed by the Supreme Court.

In conversation with USA Today, Senate Minority leader Mitch McConnell, who served as a senator of Kentucky since 1985, appeared to suggest that if Roe is overturned, a ban could be pursued on a federal level.

"If the leaked opinion became the final opinion, legislative bodies—not only at the state level but at the federal level—certainly could legislate in that area," McConnell said.

He continued: "If this were the final decision, that was the point that it should be resolved one way or another in the legislative process. So yeah, it's possible."

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

If the 1973 decision is overturned, 26 US states could immediately ban abortion or significantly restrict it altogether.

Planned Parenthood Action took to its official Twitter to address this matter and wrote: "Nationwide abortion ban: that's the goal of anti-abortion politicians if they regain power in Washington this November."

In a report from Axios, 61 per cent of adults in the US overall believe abortion should be legal. Nineteen per cent of that amount believe it should be legal in all cases, with no exceptions.

On the other hand, 37 per cent of adults in the US believe that abortion should be illegal, with 8 per cent believing it should be illegal in all cases.

The 2017 move by the Republican party to seemingly change the rules of the Senate by lowering the Supreme Court nominations threshold from 60 to 51 allowed the confirmation of conservative Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett.

Now, the Supreme Court is made up majorly of right-wing conservatives who are gearing up to vote with Justice Samuel Alito to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Republicans also attempted to pass the 2018 Trump-backed legislation that would have banned abortion at the federal level after 20 weeks of pregnancy.

The legislation only received 51 votes, which was not enough to overcome the standard 60-vote filibuster.

Elsewhere, The Washington Post stated that leading anti-abortion groups have engaged in secret meetings in Congress to plan a national strategy for the national ban on abortion in the event that the Supreme Court rolls back abortion rights.

The leaked draft has further provoked mass protests that voiced opposition to the efforts to overturn women's reproductive freedoms.

Hundreds of people congregated in Houston, Atlanta, Chicago and other cities. And over the weekend, some also protested outside of the homes of Justice Roberts and Kavanaugh.

The Supreme Court is anticipated to make its final ruling in June or July,

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.