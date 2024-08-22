Retired great-grandfather who left school at 14 achieves GCSE in English

A great-grandfather who left school at 14 said he “felt emotional” to have achieved a GCSE in English at the age of 73.

Former roofer Danny Davey, of Ipswich in Suffolk, sat his exam at Suffolk New College in the town and got a grade six.

Earlier this year the pensioner won a writing competition organised by the further education institution.

“I never wrote until I started here in September last year,” said Mr Davey.

Danny Davey with his wife Cheryll at Suffolk New College (Suffolk New College/PA)

“It’s 59 years since I went to school.

“Growing up, I went to about 15 different schools, left school at 14, got a holiday job and never went back (to school).

“I’ve always wanted to learn and improve myself. You should never stop learning – personal development is everyone’s responsibility.”

The father-of-four, who also has 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, continued: “I came to Suffolk New College to learn the rules of writing.

Danny Davey is congratulated by Suffolk New College principal Alan Pease (Suffolk New College/PA)

“On seeing my GCSE result, I generally felt emotional. I’m amazed.”

He said his message to other people considering returning to education in retirement is that “everyone needs a purpose – and there is nothing better than going back to learning”.

He added: “If I could give my 14-year-old self some advice it would be go back to school.”

Mr Davey previously sat GCSE maths at the college, achieving a C-grade in 2016.