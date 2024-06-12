62% of Gen-Z Brits have carried out an act of revenge against someone who has wronged them

Are you someone who likes to get even with someone who has done you dirty?

It turns out two outof five (38 per cent) Brits admit to carrying outanactofrevengeagainstsomeonewhohaswrongedthem, rising to three outof five (62 per cent) Gen-Zand half (50 per cent) of millennials, according to new research revealed today.

To celebrate the launch ofShin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance, SEGA® Europe Limited commissioned a study which found that the majority (56 per cent) ofBritshave fantasised about getting revengeagainstsomeone, and a third (34 per cent) confess they have gone as far as plotting their revenge only to back out.

But which generation is the most vengeful?

The youth seem to have more of a grudge-bearing streak as two-thirds ofGen-Z (67 per cent) and millennials (68 per cent) fantasise about getting payback, and half ofGen-Z (53 per cent) and millennials (47 per cent) go as far as making plans before not following through with them.

Some of the most vengeful deeds include ghosting (29 per cent), starting a rumour about someone (26 per cent), or even revealing their secrets to get their own back (19 per cent).

People have various reasons for wanting to get their own back on someone, whether that be about they were lied to (32 per cent), got something stolen from them (23 per cent), or a partner cheating on them (19 per cent).

While more trivial reasons for being the victim ofrevenge include forgetting someone’s birthday (10 per cent), leaving dirty dishes in the sink (9 per cent), or giving away spoilers to a film or TV series (8 per cent).

A betrayal of trust is what has driver a third of Brits (36 per cent) to carry out an act of revenge so it should be no surprise then that we target those who were once closest to us, with a quarter (24 per cent) taking revenge against a former friend and a fifth (21 per cent) getting payback on an ex-partner.

However, some remove personal sentiment from the situation entirely, with the research finding that one in ten (10 per cent) have taken revenge against a total stranger.

Three out of five (61 per cent) Brits believe people need to know how it feels to be on the receiving end of something they did to others, and almost half (45 per cent) said they felt empowered after taking revenge against someone. A third (32 per cent) even claim their act of revenge had a positive effect on the recipient’s life, with the victim learning their lesson and improving their behaviour after getting a taste of their own medicine.

As a result, Brits aren’t content with getting revenge on just one person. Indeed, half (51 per cent) of Brits said they would be comfortable taking revenge again in the future, compared to just a quarter (24 per cent) who said they felt guilty for taking justice into their own hands.

Dan Lazarides, VP Marketing at SEGA West EMEA, said: “Throughout the development of Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance, the concept of revenge was very much at the forefront of our minds. It’s interesting to find just how many people across the nation have carried out small acts of revenge, and how many more have fantasised about getting their own back on someone.

"Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance is a game where revenge awaits its players, and we’d recommend the nation channels their retribution into this engrossing gaming experience instead of on someone else!”

Petty Brits aren’t just content with getting revenge when they feel wronged, they also take great joy in watching others fail. Almost two out of five (37 per cent) Brits admit they have taken enjoyment from seeing someone’s favourite sports team lose and almost a third (29 per cent) have laughed seeing someone trip over their own feet. Indeed, a quarter (25 per cent) confess they find it amusing when someone runs for public transport and misses it anyway.

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance, the latest instalment in the critically acclaimed franchise, brings players the story of Shin Megami Tensei V in its entirety, plus a whole new story path, the Canon of Vengeance. The game features stunning next-gen visuals, new areas, demons, and music to support an improved battle system and provide a richer gameplay experience.

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows and Steam from Friday 14th June. For more information and to pre-order Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance, visit atlus.com/smt5v.

