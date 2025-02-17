A woman's two-day search for her missing robot vacuum turned into an unexpected TikTok comedy show after the truth was revealed by her Ring camera.

With a staggering 32 million views, TikToker @betzyproduction has taken the internet by storm, leaving viewers in hysterics with her viral footage.

Fittingly set to the track 'Freedom' by George Michael, the Roomba was seen venturing off down the path into the real world. "Come back," the woman jokingly quipped in the caption.

The clip quickly sparked a wave of hilarious reactions, with one user commenting: "Roomba be like 'I'm outta here, making me work 24/7.'"

Another humoured: "Roomba said, 'Someone has to clean up the world's messes.'"

Meanwhile, a third joked: "Imagine someone on the next-door app rogue Roomba in the neighbourhood."





Viewers were immediately hooked, prompting the TikToker to follow up with an image of the aftermath of the damage caused by the Roomba’s wild journey.

"It took a hit. Lost the bottom padding and both brushes out here cleaning these streets," she wrote while sharing a snap of the destroyed vacuum.

@betzyproduction Replying to @drgnmom4thr33 FREE THE ROOMBA





It comes after famed UK retailer Argos was forced to issue a warning regarding a bizarre trend involving Taylor Swift and robot vacuums.

Last year, Brits took to social media to ‘re-enact’ the moment from Swift's 'The Tortured Poets Department' section of her Eras Tour, which sees the star ride what appears to be a giant robot vacuum around the stage.

Thousands of videos emerged online featuring cardboard Swift cut-outs as well as cats and children atop the devices.

"While we understand that fans are keen to emulate the star’s every move, we’ve taken this step to protect customers and to ensure that they aren’t damaging their appliances by recreating this element of Taylor’s performance," a spokesperson said.

You might also like...





How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.