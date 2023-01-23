Clever cat learns how to use Ring video doorbell to get let in by his owner

A clever cat from Cambridgeshire has learned how to use his owner's Ring doorbell to ask to be let back in the house.

Eight-month-old Izzy, who belongs to Amanda De'Arth, unexpectedly triggered a notification that someone was at the door - and it wasn't a guest.

"I turned the microphone on to say hello to Izzy and give him a meow", she joked.

"You can see him looking around to see where my voice was coming from.

"He then looked directly at the camera as if to say, 'let me in!'"

