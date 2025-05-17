How much will the newly elected Pope Leo XIV get paid?

Chicago-born Cardinal Robert Prevost will now be known to the world as Pope Leo XIV. At 69, he is seven years younger than Pope Francis was at the time of his election.

After just 24 hours behind closed doors, the 132 cardinals of the conclave cast their votes decisively, elevating Prevost to lead the Catholic Church’s 1.4 billion followers.

His election marks a historic moment: Pope Leo XIV is the first American ever to hold the papacy – a milestone hailed by US President Donald Trump as “a great honour for our country”.

On Truth Social, Trump shared: “What excitement, and what a great honour for our country. I look forward to meeting Pope Leo XIV. It will be a very meaningful moment!”

Who is Pope Leo XIV?

Robert Francis Prevost has become the 267th Pope, assuming the title Leo XIV as he takes his place on the throne of St Peter.

Born in Chicago in 1955 to Spanish and Franco-Italian parents, he began his journey in the Church as an altar boy and was ordained in 1982. Now, he makes history as the first American to be elected pope.

An Augustinian friar, the new Pope is also a Peruvian citizen and lived for years in Peru, first as a missionary and then as an archbishop.

International development charity Cafod said Pope Leo’s years as a missionary in Peru mean he can bring into his papacy “the vital perspective of the global south, elevating voices from the margins to centre stage”.

It added he will be “a voice of wisdom in a fractured and divided world”.

Pope Francis had been outspoken against war and division, and with his first words Pope Leo indicated he will follow suit.

He told the huge crowds in St Peter’s Square “peace be with you” as he preached a message of peace, dialogue and missionary evangelisation.

Contrary to Pope Francis, however, he did wear the traditional red cape of the papacy – something declined by his predecessor, who constantly shunned luxuries and extravagances associated with his role.

The new Pope had been prefect of the Vatican’s powerful Dicastery for Bishops, in charge of vetting nominations for bishops around the world.

He was sent by Pope Francis in 2014 to run the diocese of Chiclayo in Peru, before being brought to Rome in 2023.

The new Pope has also been president of the Pontifical Commission for Latin America, a part of the world which retains a strong Catholic following.





What is the role of the Pope?



The Pope is regarded by Catholics as the successor to St Peter.

As the Bishop of Rome, the Pope heads the Holy See — the central administration of the Catholic Church — with help from the departments of the Roman Curia. He has the authority on matters of faith and morality for the Church’s 1.3 billion followers around the world.





How much will Pope Leo XIV get paid?



Pope Leo XIV’s new position at the helm of the Catholic Church has stirred interest not only in his spiritual leadership, but also in the finances.

The Pope doesn’t draw a formal salary. Instead, his day-to-day living costs — including residence, meals, and transport — are met by the Vatican through a system of allowances and provisions, according to the Associated Press.

