Nun breaks protocol to sob at Pope Francis's coffin

A nun broke protocol on Thursday (April 24) to silently cry and pay her respects next to Pope Francis' coffin.

Sister Genevieve Jeanningros, 81, was allowed to break protocol and stand in an area normally reserved for cardinals, bishops and priests because of the close friendship she shared with Pope Francis after visiting him every Wednesday for many years.

From the order of Little Sisters of Jesus, Sister Genevieve has dedicated more than 56 years of her life to serving marginalised communities, in particular transgender women.

