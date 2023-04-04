Royal Mail apologises for 'misjudged' April Fools pay rise prank

Royal Mail has apologised after one of its branches played a "misjudged" April Fools' joke suggesting workers were getting a pay rise.

On 1 April, the Gloucester North delivery office displayed a letter promising workers an 11 per cent pay rise - but it was just a prank.

A badly timed prank, as well, given that postal workers are currently caught up in a long-running dispute over pay and conditions and have gone on strike recently to try and secure more pay.

So, Royal Mail wrung their hands and apologised for the mess up.

A spokesperson told the BBC: "The poster was removed and the local manager has apologised."

"We apologise for any upset caused by this misjudged April Fools' joke at one of our delivery offices," they added.

The prank poster announced an agreement with the union and also said the company promised to employ 10,000 new "telegram boys" and a "brand new fleet of diesel vans and bicycles to replace electric vans".

Read the room, guys.

