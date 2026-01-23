Royal rhumble: Ant and Dec told to be quiet while staying with the King

TV presenters Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have admitted they were told to be quiet during a rowdy sleepover at the King’s Scottish country house.

McPartlin, 50, revealed the pair had followed Charles for a year for a TV programme and were invited to spend the night before their final interview with the then-Prince of Wales at his Dumfries House residence in Ayrshire.

Appearing on The Graham Norton Show on Friday night, McPartlin said they “got on really well” with Charles.

“We were following him for a year for a TV show and got on really well with him.

“We were asked if we would like to spend the night at the house ahead of the final interview.

“We were like ‘Hell, yes!’ It was amazing and everything you’d imagine.

“I tried on the robe that was in my room and ran out into the corridor to find Dec and there was the prince.

“He said ‘hello’ and started talking to me about pruning roses. I was so embarrassed.”

Donnelly added: “We then had wine in the room and got a bit noisy. We took it a bit far and were asked to be quiet.”

Asked about their new podcast, Hanging Out with Ant & Dec, Donnelly said: “We know each other inside out and we make each other laugh, so hopefully people will like it.

“Our wives are more nervous than us – they think we might give too much away.”

McPartlin added: “It really is just two mates catching up.

Emmy award-winning actress Claire Foy told Norton about her new film, biographical drama H Is For Hawk.

Foy plays Helen Macdonald, an academic who attempts to tame a goshawk following the death of her father, was asked about the theme of grief in the film.

She said: “There is an avoidance of death, but this story brings it out into the open and discusses it.”

Describing working with the birds of prey, the actress known for playing a young Queen Elizabeth in The Crown, said: “I had to get to a competent level of falconry, so I wasn’t afraid of them.

“I came to appreciate them from a position of love and I really miss them.

“They are not affectionate creatures but there was a real connection.”

Also on the sofa was Stranger Things star Joe Keery and rap artist Tinie Tempah, who performed his new single Energy.

The Graham Norton Show airs on BBC One and iPlayer at 11.20pm on Friday.