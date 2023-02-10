Russia issues warning to UK following 'unfriendly actions' during Zelensky visit

The Russian embassy in the UK has issued a baffling statement following Volodymyr Zelensky's trip to London.

The Ukrainian president visited the UK on Wednesday (8 February) on a whistle-stop tour where he met with the prime minister, King Charles and led a speech to a crowd in Westminster.

He thanked the UK for its support of Ukraine and asked for fighter jets to help with its war against Russia, which Downing Street has since said would require agreement with international allies.

Meanwhile, Russia made it very apparent they were unamused that the UK had welcomed Zelensky calling him "the ex-comedian in a green sweatshirt" who gave a "theatrical performance in Westminster" during his "hasty visit".

Its lengthy statement released on Wednesday called Zelensky "overtly hypocritical" following his claims about fighting for freedom. It went on to accuse Westminster of being aware of "the repressive habits of the deeply corrupted Ukrainian elite".

The embassy claimed the Ukrainian's visit was "obviously" to prepare the public for more of "Kiev" (the Russian spelling for the Ukrainian capital Kyiv) and its "regime’s constant demands".

The statement made a dig at Kyiv for "begging" for more weapons which the Ukrainian government "has long ceased to pretend are merely ‘defensive’ in nature" through its request for jets.

The embassy then concluded with a chilling warning: "We would like to remind London: in the event of such a scenario, the death toll of yet another round of escalation, as well as its military-political consequences for the European continent and the whole world will be on the United Kingdom’s hands.

"Russia will know how to respond to any unfriendly actions by the British side."

Following his UK visit, Zelensky went on to Paris for talks with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. He then travelled to an EU summit in Brussels later on Thursday.

