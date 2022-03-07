On 24 February, Russian troops began invading Ukraine beginning a war between the two neighbouring sovereign nations.

The war was ordered by Russian leader Vladimir Putin, who has launched a full-bodied attack on cities across Ukraine from land, sea and air,

Civilians have been killed by Russian attacks and over 1.5 million people have fled Ukraine seeking safety elsewhere in Europe.

Putin’s indiscriminate assault on Ukraine has got people thinking about history and which other nations have been invaded by or been in conflict with Russia.

On the Reddit group Map Porn, a post captioned, “Countries Russia/USSR have invaded” included a map that showed exactly that.

In the image, different countries were coloured in signifying that they had either been invaded by Russia or that Russia had fought within that country.

Countries marked in red showed that at some point throughout history, Russia had invaded or occupied. These include France, Germany, Iran and Japan.

Others, where Russia has fought in that country, include Norway, Denmark, Italy and Syria.

In the comments section, people were in for a history lesson as one user explained that there was a war in France in 1814 called the Battle of Paris. It was between the Sixth Coalition (which included Russia) and the French Empire.

In response, one person wrote: “So they did; every day is a school day! Thanks!”

War breaking out in Europe has spurred nations on to do what they can to help the citizens who have been forced to flee.

A Ukrainian bakery in Glasgow organised a fundraising event that raised over £25,000 to help Ukraine.

Meanwhile, home secretary Priti Patel and the UK government have been heavily criticised for lagging behind in the humanitarian effort after it was revealed just 50 Ukrainians have been granted a visa to come to the UK.





